Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Manmohan Vaidya on Thursday said the RSS does not support violence in the name of cow vigilantism, PTI reported. “Instead of connecting it [the violence] to the RSS, action should be taken and those who are found guilty should be punished,” he said.

Vaidya, who is the organisation’s “prachar pramukh”, said that the Opposition and the media were trying to politicise the matter. “The RSS has never supported violence,” he said. “Doing politics over it and demeaning a part of the society, it is not good.”

He added, however, that gau raksha is a different matter altogether.