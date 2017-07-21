West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the Trinamool Congress will launch the “BJP Quit India movement” from August 9. The three-week campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre will expand to defeat the saffron party in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Banerjee said.

“We will launch the movement in every Lok Sabha and assembly constituency, block, city and village,” Banerjee said at an event in West Bengal. “I urge all my ministers, MPs, MLAs and block leaders to take part in the programme.”

Banerjee accused the Nardenra Modi-led central government of not allowing state governments to work. “ [The] Centre is not allowing state governments to work,” Banerjee said. “We are not its servants.”

Banerjee said Bengal is ready to support anyone who opposes the Bharatiya Janata Party and called for a national alliance before the Lok Sabha polls to oust the saffron party from power. “Bengal is with Soniaji,” PTI quoted Banerjee as saying. “We are with Nitishji, we are with Arvind, Laluji, Navinji. We will support anyone who opposes the BJP. There will be a grand alliance formed before the Lok Sabha polls. Big brother [BJP] will be ousted from power in the next Lok Sabha polls.”

Banerjee also accused the Union government of using central agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, to target those who had opposed demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax regime.

Meanwhile, the Centre accused Banerjee of mishandling the unrest in Darjeeling. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the chief minister’s actions had “set the quiet hills on fire”, PTI reported.