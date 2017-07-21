A Congress MLA from Kerala on Thursday was booked on charges of rape, stalking and abetment of suicide based on a statement given by a 51-year-old woman, The Times of India reported. The police said the woman had attempted suicide last week after the MLA allegedly harassed her.

Vincent, however, called the allegations a political conspiracy. He also demanded a detailed investigation into the matter. Vincent said a Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader was present at the woman’s house when she had attempted suicide, reported PTI.

The woman’s statement was recorded by the city magistrate at a hospital in Neyyatinkara district of the state, where she is currently being treated. Her medical examination is scheduled for Friday.

On Wednesday, the woman’s husband had filed a complaint against Vincent, after which the police registered an abetment of suicide case against him. The woman’s husband also alleged that Vincent used to repeatedly harass his wife over the phone.