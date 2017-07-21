United States President Donald Trump’s legal team spokesperson has resigned amid reports of a shake-up over the Russia investigation, Reuters reported on Friday. Mark Corallo, who was the spokesperson for Trump’s lawyer Marc Kasowitz, confirmed his resignation on Friday. Corallo, who was just two months into the job, gave no further details about his decision to resign in his emailed statement.

Corallo was allegedly unhappy with the prevailing circumstances and the “warring factions and lawyers” involved in the Russia investigation, Politico reported. He allegedly also had doubts about whether he was being told the complete truth. Kasowitz’s role has also been significantly reduced, The New York Times reported.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Trump is planning to appoint his long-time supporter Anthony Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier, as his White House communications director as part of the reshuffle, according to a White House official.