A look at the headlines right now:

Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela says he was suspended 24 hours ago: The party said Ambika Soni has not resigned from party, but that her ‘duties were lightened’. Mukesh Ambani launches ‘effectively free’ JioPhone, but with a refundable Rs 1,500 deposit: Users of the Reliance device will get unlimited data, free voice calls and text messages at Rs 153 per month. Both India, China should withdraw troops from Doklam, says Sushma Swaraj: Farooq Abdullah said US and China should be asked to mediate in Kashmir conflict, say reports Indian Railways is serving food unfit for human consumption, says CAG report: Eight states did not spend more than 40% of their rural health budgets in 2015, another Comptroller and Auditor General of India report said. Nagaland’s newly appointed Chief Minister TR Zeliang proves his majority in the Assembly: After he was given the post, the Naga People’s Front had expelled him for indulging in ‘anti-party activities’. TMC will launch a ‘BJP Quit India’ movement on August 9, says Mamata Banerjee: She accused the Narendra Modi-led Centre of not allowing state governments to work. Ready to amend law in NRI voting rights case, Centre tells Supreme Court: Attorney General K K Venugopal sought two weeks’ time to submit a reply regarding the changes to be made in the Representation of People’s Act. A rapist cannot be tried under child abuse laws if the complainant’s mental age is under 18, says SCA: woman had filed a petition saying her daughter was raped in 2010 when she was 38 years old, but had the mental development of a six-year-old. India among 10 countries that account for 95% of new HIV/AIDS infections in Asia-Pacific, says UN report: The document said AIDS-related deaths have nearly halved across the globe since 2005. Pakistan Supreme Court reserves verdict in Panama Papers corruption case against PM Nawaz Sharif: The three-member bench did not give any date for the announcement of the verdict.