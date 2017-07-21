Beleaguered White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned on Friday, after a rocky six months in the position. Spicer is believed to have told United States President Donald Trump that he did not agree with his decision to appoint Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci the White House’s communications director earlier in the day, The New York Times reported, quoting an unidentified official.

Spicer has been at the centre of a number of controversies since he joined Trump’s team, being forced to repeatedly explain and defend all of the US president’s controversial decisions, comments and midnight tweets. Among his gaffes are the time he said Adolf Hitler did not resort to using chemical weapons, and an incident in which he hid among the bushes in the White House garden to avoid being questioned by reporters. He also wished India a happy independence day in June.