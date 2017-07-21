The government on Friday appointed Gopal Baglay, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson, to the post of joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, PTI reported. Baglay, a 1992 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, will replace Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who has been appointed India’s Ambassador to France.

Baglay’s appointment has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training. Baglay has been appointed for a period of three years. He will work with Kwatra for two weeks for a smooth transition.