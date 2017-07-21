The United States will not give Pakistan the balance amount of $350 million for military reimbursements that it owes the fiscal year 2016, Reuters reported on Friday. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis told the Congress that Pakistan has not taken sufficient measures to eliminate the Haqqani Network, a US official said. The US had designated the Haqqani Network as a terrorist outfit in 2012.

“The funds could not be released to the Government of Pakistan at this time because the secretary could not certify that Pakistan has taken sufficient action against the Haqqani Network per the requirement in the FY 2016 National Defense Authorization Act,” Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump said.

The US Department of Defence has already given $550 million of $900 million coalition support funds to Pakistan this year. “This decision does not prejudge the conclusions of the White House review of South Asia strategy, which is still ongoing,” Stump said.

In 2015, the Pentagon had withheld $300 million in military reimbursements.