The Income Tax Department has found Rs 19,000 crore in black money following investigations into the Panama Papers leak, including in accounts HSBC Bank in Switzerland, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday. I-T sleuths had found more than Rs 11,010 crore of credits in undisclosed foreign accounts, he told the Lok Sabha, according to PTI.

Jaitley further said that as per information from the French government under the Double Taxation Avoidance Convention between India and France, at least 628 Indians hold accounts in HSBC Bank in Switzerland.

“As a result of systematic investigation in these cases, undisclosed income of about Rs 8,437 crore was brought to tax till May 2017,” the minister told Parliament. “Concealment penalty of Rs 1,287 crore was levied in 162 cases, and 199 criminal prosecution complaints were filed in 84 cases,” Jaitley pointed out.

However, he said in response to a query raised in Parliamant that the government had no official estimate of the amount of black money stashed by Indians in banks abroad.

The Panama Papers leak

In April 2016, a major leak of millions of documents from the database of a Panama-based law firm – Mossack Fonseca – had revealed the hidden offshore wealth of some of the world’s top leaders and celebrities. The list had included 500 Indians. The Centre had formed a Multi-Agency Group to investigate the allegations.