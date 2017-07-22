Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Friday took over as the press secretary after Sean Spicer resigned from the post, AP reported. On being promoted, Sanders said she would be “as open, honest and transparent with you all as humanly possible”.

In March, Counselor to the United StatesPresident Kellyanne Conway had said Sanders “understands America”. “She understands the president, and she understands how to connect the two,” Conway had said. “The president has a great deal of trust in Sarah.”

Sanders is the daughter of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.

Spicer’s resignation was reportedly over US President Donald Trumps’ decision to appoint Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci the White House’s communications director.