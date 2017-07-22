A look at the headlines right now:

Pentagon stops $350 million payment to Pakistan for insufficient action against Haqqani Network: The US Department of Defence has already given $550 million of the $900 million coalition support funds it owed Islamabad this year. Investigations into Panama Papers leak have found Rs 19,000 crore in black money, Arun Jaitley tells Parliament: The finance minister said the I-T Department had also detected illegally obtained money stashed by Indians in HSBC Bank in Switzerland. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigns: He reportedly disagreed with Donald Trump’s decision to appoint New York entrepreneur Anthony Scaramucci communications director. Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela says he was suspended 24 hours ago: The party said Ambika Soni has not resigned from party, but that her ‘duties were lightened’. Media houses to get show-cause notices for covering SP leader’s expunged remarks in Rajya Sabha: Opposition leaders demanded that the matter be sent to the Upper House’s privileges committee. Mukesh Ambani launches ‘effectively free’ JioPhone, but with a refundable Rs 1,500 deposit: Users of the Reliance device will get unlimited data, free voice calls and text messages at Rs 153 per month. CBI files case against Delhi-based firm for using fake Chinese parts to manufacture Bofors guns: The factory that made the first batch of the Dhanush guns claimed that it had acquired the spare parts from a German firm, CRB Antriebstechnik. MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay appointed Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office: He has been appointed to the post for three years. Qatar’s decision to change its anti-terrorism laws is a positive step, says UAE: However, the UAE’s foreign affairs minister said Doha needed to change its policies to improve its relations with the Saudi-led bloc. Delhi court orders police to de-seal room in which Sunanda Pushkar died: Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma said the hotel cannot be made to suffer due to the investigating team’s inefficiency to find the cause of Pushkar’s death.