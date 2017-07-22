Three people died of swine flu in Mumbai and Thane in the past 48 hours, taking the toll in Maharashtra this year to 327, The Indian Express reported on Saturday. Two deaths were reported on Thursday and one on Friday.

At least 22 people died of H1N1 infections in Mumbai in 2017, and more than 500 cases were registered. A state epidemiologist Dr Pradeep Awate said the number of cases were higher in coastal areas because the humidity in these localities provides the right atmosphere for the H1N1 virus to grow.

The highest number of swine flu cases in Maharashtra were recorded in Pune this year. At least 70 people have died of the disease.

H1N1 cases in Chandigarh

On Friday, two more cases of swine flu were detected in Chandigarh, taking the total number of H1N1 infections in the city to six this year. However, the two patients, admitted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, are stable.

“One of them, a woman, is a resident of Sector 35 and is aged 35, and another is a resident of Mohali,” said Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, an anti-malaria officer of the Chandigarh Health Department. On Thursday, a 42-year-old resident of Sector 37 had died at the medical centre.

Two cases of malaria were also reported in the city.