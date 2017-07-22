The big news: Indian Army is severely short of ammunition, warns CAG report, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Jaitley said the Centre was considering making Jan-Dec the financial year, and Ashok Malik was named the press secretary to Ram Nath Kovind.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Indian Army lacks ammunition and cannot fight a war longer than 10 days, says CAG report: The audit found that a Defence Ministry plan chalked out in 2013 to meet the artillery deficit by 2019 had not been implemented yet.
- Centre is considering changing the financial year to January-December, Arun Jaitley tells Parliament: The committee set up to look into the possibility had submitted its report, the finance minister told Lok Sabha in a written reply.
- Journalist Ashok Malik appointed press secretary to President-elect Ram Nath Kovind: IAS officer Sanjay Kothari was named the head of state’s secretary, and IFS Officer Bharat Lal will be his joint secretary.
- Parliamentary panel headed by BJP MP criticises Centre’s draft Bill on transgender rights: The Ramesh Bais-led committee pointed out that the legislation did not address matters such as marriage and divorce among members of the community.
- Centre tells Supreme Court it will frame regulations to protect user data: In a submission in the WhatsApp privacy case, the government said user data was integral to right to life and personal liberty.
- Three more die of swine flu in Maharashtra, toll rises to 327: At least 22 people died of H1N1 infections in Mumbai in 2017, and more than 500 cases were registered.
- Three Palestinians, three Israelis killed in violence over security measures at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount: Mahmoud Abbas has ordered all official contact with Israel suspended until the metal detectors are removed from the religious site.
- Media houses to get show-cause notices for covering SP leader’s expunged remarks in Rajya Sabha: Opposition leaders demanded that the matter be sent to the Upper House’s privileges committee.
- Investigations into Panama Papers leak have found Rs 19,447 crore in black money, Jaitley tells Parliament: The finance minister said the I-T Department had also detected illegally obtained money stashed by Indians in HSBC Banks in Switzerland.
- CBI files case against Delhi-based firm for using fake Chinese parts to manufacture Bofors guns: Officials of a factory that made the first batch of the Dhanush guns have also been booked for accepting the spare parts labelled ‘Made in Germany’.