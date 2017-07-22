A look at the headlines right now:

Indian Army lacks ammunition and cannot fight a war longer than 10 days, says CAG report: The audit found that a Defence Ministry plan chalked out in 2013 to meet the artillery deficit by 2019 had not been implemented yet. Centre is considering changing the financial year to January-December, Arun Jaitley tells Parliament: The committee set up to look into the possibility had submitted its report, the finance minister told Lok Sabha in a written reply. Journalist Ashok Malik appointed press secretary to President-elect Ram Nath Kovind: IAS officer Sanjay Kothari was named the head of state’s secretary, and IFS Officer Bharat Lal will be his joint secretary.

Parliamentary panel headed by BJP MP criticises Centre’s draft Bill on transgender rights: The Ramesh Bais-led committee pointed out that the legislation did not address matters such as marriage and divorce among members of the community. Centre tells Supreme Court it will frame regulations to protect user data: In a submission in the WhatsApp privacy case, the government said user data was integral to right to life and personal liberty. Three more die of swine flu in Maharashtra, toll rises to 327: At least 22 people died of H1N1 infections in Mumbai in 2017, and more than 500 cases were registered. Three Palestinians, three Israelis killed in violence over security measures at Jerusalem’s Temple Mount: Mahmoud Abbas has ordered all official contact with Israel suspended until the metal detectors are removed from the religious site.

Media houses to get show-cause notices for covering SP leader’s expunged remarks in Rajya Sabha: Opposition leaders demanded that the matter be sent to the Upper House’s privileges committee. Investigations into Panama Papers leak have found Rs 19,447 crore in black money, Jaitley tells Parliament: The finance minister said the I-T Department had also detected illegally obtained money stashed by Indians in HSBC Banks in Switzerland. CBI files case against Delhi-based firm for using fake Chinese parts to manufacture Bofors guns: Officials of a factory that made the first batch of the Dhanush guns have also been booked for accepting the spare parts labelled ‘Made in Germany’.