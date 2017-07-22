Kashmir Police officials said that a group of soldiers in civilian clothes beat up six to eight policemen including an assistant sub-inspector in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The policemen allegedly stopped the soldiers at a barricade in Gund when they were returning after the Amarnath Yatra on Friday night. They were stopped because no civilians are allowed to travel at night, especially after the recent terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in which eight civilians died.

A group of more than 30 soldiers of the 24 Rashtriya Rifles in civilian clothes were travelling in four vehicles, The Indian Express reported. After they were denied passage through the barricade set up by the Sonmarg police, they beat up the officials manning the barricade. They also ransacked the police station and official records, the report said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, and an FIR was registered, Hindustan Times reported. However, Hindustan Times also quoted the Army spokesperson as saying that the matter was resolved by senior officers who had intervened, and that measures were being taken to prevent this from recurring.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to demand an explanation for the incident.

Why would the army beat up J&K police personnel in a police station? This requires immediate clarification/action by the authorities. https://t.co/Biu72SnjPd — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) July 22, 2017