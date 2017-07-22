The shooting of Australian woman Justine Damond (pictured above) in Minneapolis in the United States has led to chaos in the city. Police chief Janee Harteau was forced to resign and protests erupted in some places, The Guardian reported on Saturday.

Mayor Betsy Hodges said, “I’ve lost confidence in the chief’s ability to lead us further,” The Guardian reported. “And from the many conversations I’ve had with people around our city, it is clear that she has lost the confidence of the people of Minneapolis as well.”

Hodges’ conference later in the day was interrupted by protesters chanting “Bye, Bye Betsy,” the report added.

Around 11.30 pm on July 15, life coach Justine Damond, originally from Sydney, was shot dead by two US police officers. Reports said she had called 911 after hearing a noise near her house. The officers – Matthew Harrity and Mohamed Noor – were driving behind her house, when they were said to have been startled by a loud noise. When Damond approached the driver’s side window, Noor fired his gun at Damond. The bullet hit her in the abdomen and killed her.