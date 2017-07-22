Tamil Nadu Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Saturday attacked the Centre and said that its policies against social justice and the state government’s ignorance have ruined medical aspirants’ dreams in the state, reported PTI.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Working President MK Stalin said that the introduction of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test has put social justice in danger. He said that his party, when in government, had ensured reservation to communities, which helped students from lower backgrounds become engineers and doctors.

“Neet has entered Tamil Nadu and poured cold water on the medical aspirations of the state’s students,” PTI quoted Stalin as saying. He said the DMK would protest on the matter on July 27.

He also criticised the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for not yet ensuring the president approved two Bills adopted in the state Assembly seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from the Neet entrance exam.

Currently, medical college admissions are done on the basis of Neet scores. However, the AIADMK-led state government has been opposing Neet. They have been asking for reservation to protect the interests of the students from Tamil Nadu. “We are still against NEET and our Bills are awaiting assent of the President,” Tamil Nadu’s attorney general had said.