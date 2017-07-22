Three people died in floods after heavy rain in some parts of Saurasthra in Gujarat, PTI reported on Saturday. The weather department has warned of more rain over the next 48 hours.

As many as 214 stranded people were rescued by the National Disaster Response Force, the Air Force and other rescue personnel, while more than 6,200 people have been moved from the region,

“Extremely heavy rain in Saurashtra region since last 24 hours. All rivers in the region are swelling, necessitating rescue works,” Gujarat’s principal Secretary (revenue) Pankaj Kumar was quoted as saying by The Hindu. While some reports said three people have died, Kumar said two – one each in Rajkot and Amreli – were killed.

Many roads, including 10 state highways, have been damaged in the rain, PTI reported. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani reviewed rescue operations after a meeting with officials at the state disaster control room. He said that Surendranagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Amreli, Junagadh and Gir Somnath districts in Saurashtra region were affected by heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours. “Ahmedabad and other parts of North Gujarat till Mandal are witnessing heavy rains since Saturday morning,” PTI quoted him as saying.