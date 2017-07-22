A day after the Kerala Police charged him sexual harassment and stalking a 51-year-old woman, Congress MLA M Vincent was arrested for rape on Saturday.

Vincent was interrogated for more than three hours at the MLA hostel in Thiruvananthapuram before he was arrested, PTI reported. Vincent, a first-time legislator, represents Kovalam in the state Assembly.

The 51-year-old woman’s husband filed a police complaint on Friday after she attempted to kill herself the previous day. He had said that Vincent had threatened and harassed his wife on the phone.

Vincent, however, had said “there was a political conspiracy” behind the allegations against him. He also filed a police complaint seeking a comprehensive investigation in the matter.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday that his government would act against those who commit crimes against women. “The government has deputed a senior police officer to enquire about the complaint against the MLA,” he said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president MM Hassan, however, said the party would not act against Vincent till the court found him guilty of the assault charges.