Linkin Park’s North America One More Light tour has been cancelled, the band’s promoter Live Nation said on Friday. Their latest album One More Light was released in May this year.

The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled. Refunds avail at point of purchase. Our thoughts to all affected. — Live Nation (@LiveNation) July 21, 2017

The band’s frontman Chester Bennington died on Thursday, leading to speculation that they might split up. The Grammy-winning band has not made an official statement after Bennington’s death.

The tour was scheduled to begin on July 27, from Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Bennington was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that the 41-year-old had died by hanging and said it was being treated as a case of suicide. His death has fans worldwide mourning the demise of a voice of the millennials. He died just hours after the band’s latest video, “Talking To Myself”, was out.