Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday dismissed Farooq Abdullah’s suggestion to involve a third party to resolve the Kashmir conflict.

She said India and Pakistan must find a resolution themselves and not depend on any other country. “Be it America or China, they should mind their own business,” PTI quoted her as saying.

Citing examples of Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq, Mufti said that wherever America has intervened, it has not helped matters. She asked Abdullah if he wanted Kashmir to become like Syria or Afghanistan. Besides, she said, China has its own problem in Tibet. “We, India and Pakistan, have to talk even after war. We have to talk bilaterally, and what can America, Turkey or England do with us?” she told reporters at Anantnag in south Kashmir.

On Friday, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah had said it was time India approaches a third party like China or the United States to referee the Kashmir conflict. He had said that India can ask one of its many friends across the world to act as mediator. However, his son Omar Abdullah had said the comments were taken out of context.