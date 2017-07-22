Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi will now have to board and alight aircraft like any other passengers at Patna airport. They will also have to go through security checks now.

A Ministry of Civil Aviation order to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on July 21 withdrew their direct access to the tarmac and aircraft. Since 2009, the couple could drive on to the tarmac, right up to the aircraft, and have a vehicle pick them up as soon as they got off a flight at the Patna airport.

Patna airport officials confirmed this development, reported Hindustan Times. RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari told Hindustan Times that the move showed people how the couple was being singled out, and added that those targeting them would get a befitting reply at the right time.