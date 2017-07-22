The big news: Mehbooba Mufti says no mediators are necessary in Kashmir, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Army men allegedly assaulted police in Ganderbal, and the aviation ministry revoked Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi’s VIP access to Patna airport.
- No third party, be it US or China, should interfere in Kashmir conflict, says Mehbooba Mufti: The chief minister said it was up to India and Pakistan to find a solution to the crisis themselves.
- Army men allegedly assault police officers in Jammu and Kashmir: The policemen had stopped the soldiers at a barricade in Gund when they were returning at night after performing the Amarnath Yatra.
- No special access for Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi at Patna airport any more: They will now have to go through pre-boarding security procedures like other passengers.
- Nitish Kumar, Rahul Gandhi meet and discuss graft charges against Tejashwi Yadav: The Bihar chief minister will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later tonight.
- Kerala Congress MLA Vincent arrested on charges of rape: He has denied the charges, claiming there was a political conspiracy behind the allegations.
- US defense secretary says he believes Islamic State chief al-Baghdadi is still alive: Reports said the ISIS leader had been killed earlier in July, and the militant group had announced it too.
- Parliamentary panel headed by BJP MP criticises Centre’s draft Bill on transgender rights: The Ramesh Bais-led committee pointed out that the legislation did not address matters such as marriage and divorce among members of the community.
- No prizes for guessing who was inspired by Hitler, Smriti Irani tells Rahul Gandhi: The minister made the comment after the Congress vice president likened Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler.
- Linkin Park cancels US tour after frontman Chester Bennington’s death: The shows were supposed to begin on July 27, starting in Mansfield, Massachusetts.
- Indian Army lacks ammunition and cannot fight a war longer than 10 days, says CAG report: The audit found that a Defence Ministry plan chalked out in 2013 to meet the artillery deficit by 2019 had not been implemented yet.