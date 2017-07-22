A look at the headlines right now:

No third party, be it US or China, should interfere in Kashmir conflict, says Mehbooba Mufti: The chief minister said it was up to India and Pakistan to find a solution to the crisis themselves. Army men allegedly assault police officers in Jammu and Kashmir: The policemen had stopped the soldiers at a barricade in Gund when they were returning at night after performing the Amarnath Yatra. No special access for Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi at Patna airport any more: They will now have to go through pre-boarding security procedures like other passengers. Nitish Kumar, Rahul Gandhi meet and discuss graft charges against Tejashwi Yadav: The Bihar chief minister will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later tonight. Kerala Congress MLA Vincent arrested on charges of rape: He has denied the charges, claiming there was a political conspiracy behind the allegations. US defense secretary says he believes Islamic State chief al-Baghdadi is still alive: Reports said the ISIS leader had been killed earlier in July, and the militant group had announced it too. Parliamentary panel headed by BJP MP criticises Centre’s draft Bill on transgender rights: The Ramesh Bais-led committee pointed out that the legislation did not address matters such as marriage and divorce among members of the community. No prizes for guessing who was inspired by Hitler, Smriti Irani tells Rahul Gandhi: The minister made the comment after the Congress vice president likened Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler. Linkin Park cancels US tour after frontman Chester Bennington’s death: The shows were supposed to begin on July 27, starting in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Indian Army lacks ammunition and cannot fight a war longer than 10 days, says CAG report: The audit found that a Defence Ministry plan chalked out in 2013 to meet the artillery deficit by 2019 had not been implemented yet.