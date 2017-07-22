No prizes for guessing who was inspired by Hitler, Smriti Irani tells Rahul Gandhi
The minister made the comment after the Congress vice president likened Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler.
Union minister Smriti Irani took a swipe at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday night after he likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler. She tweeted, “No prizes for guessing who was inspired by Hitler, imposed the Emergency and trampled over democracy,” in an apparent reference to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
She also thanked Gandhi for all that he had done, and said a bleak future awaited only the Congress party, not the nation.
Gandhi, during a meeting in Karnataka, had said that Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were trying to subjugate democratic institutions and mutilate the Constitution. Later, he tweeted, “Hitler, once wrote: Keep a firm grasp on reality, so you can strangle it at any time. This is what is happening today - strangulation of reality.”