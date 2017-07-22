Union minister Smriti Irani took a swipe at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday night after he likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler. She tweeted, “No prizes for guessing who was inspired by Hitler, imposed the Emergency and trampled over democracy,” in an apparent reference to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

@OfficeOfRG u r 42 yrs late on this 1.No prizes for guessing who was inspired by Hitler, imposed the emergency & trampled over democracy. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 21, 2017

She also thanked Gandhi for all that he had done, and said a bleak future awaited only the Congress party, not the nation.

@OfficeOfRG a bleak future awaits the Congress Party, not our Nation! — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 21, 2017

Gandhi, during a meeting in Karnataka, had said that Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh were trying to subjugate democratic institutions and mutilate the Constitution. Later, he tweeted, “Hitler, once wrote: Keep a firm grasp on reality, so you can strangle it at any time. This is what is happening today - strangulation of reality.”

Hitler,once wrote: Keep a firm grasp on reality, so you can strangle it at any time

This is what is happening today-strangulation of reality — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) July 21, 2017

The emperor is completely naked but nobody around him has the courage to tell him. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) July 21, 2017