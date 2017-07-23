A look at the headlines right now:

Nitish Kumar, Rahul Gandhi meet and discuss graft charges against Tejashwi Yadav, says report: The Bihar chief minister will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later tonight. Official in Maharashtra’s Buldhana says faulty EVM gave votes to BJP in ZP election before repoll: In a reply to an RTI query, the collector said the glitch was reported at polling station no. 56 in Sultanpur. Three dead, over 6,000 moved to safer areas after floods caused by heavy rain in Gujarat: The weather department has warned of more heavy rainf over the next 48 hours. No third party, be it US or China, should interfere in Kashmir conflict, says Mehbooba Mufti: The chief minister said it was up to India and Pakistan to find a solution to the crisis themselves. Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be built in a legal manner, says BJP President Amit Shah: He said the party favoured simultaneous elections in the state Assemblies and the Lok Sabha. Indian Army lacks ammunition and cannot fight a war longer than 10 days, says CAG report: The audit found that a Defence Ministry plan chalked out in 2013 to meet the artillery deficit by 2019 had not been implemented yet. Donald Trump blames The New York Times for foiling mission to kill Abu Bakr al–Baghdadi: The president, however, did not specify which report had caused the alleged damage. No prizes for guessing who was inspired by Hitler, Smriti Irani tells Rahul Gandhi: The minister made the comment after the Congress vice president likened Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler. Army men allegedly assault police officers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal: The policemen had stopped the soldiers at a barricade in Gund when they were returning at night after performing the Amarnath Yatra. Lok Sabha passes Bill to allow unqualified teachers under RTE Act to get degrees by 2019: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said unqualified teachers had been recruited when the Act was passed in 2010, as qualified ones were not available.