The big news: Nitish Kumar, Rahul Gandhi meet over Tejashwi Yadav row, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: An official said a faulty EVM in Maharashtra’s Buldhana gave votes to BJP in the initial ZP poll, and at least 3 died in Gujarat floods.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nitish Kumar, Rahul Gandhi meet and discuss graft charges against Tejashwi Yadav, says report: The Bihar chief minister will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later tonight.
- Official in Maharashtra’s Buldhana says faulty EVM gave votes to BJP in ZP election before repoll: In a reply to an RTI query, the collector said the glitch was reported at polling station no. 56 in Sultanpur.
- Three dead, over 6,000 moved to safer areas after floods caused by heavy rain in Gujarat: The weather department has warned of more heavy rainf over the next 48 hours.
- No third party, be it US or China, should interfere in Kashmir conflict, says Mehbooba Mufti: The chief minister said it was up to India and Pakistan to find a solution to the crisis themselves.
- Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be built in a legal manner, says BJP President Amit Shah: He said the party favoured simultaneous elections in the state Assemblies and the Lok Sabha.
- Indian Army lacks ammunition and cannot fight a war longer than 10 days, says CAG report: The audit found that a Defence Ministry plan chalked out in 2013 to meet the artillery deficit by 2019 had not been implemented yet.
- Donald Trump blames The New York Times for foiling mission to kill Abu Bakr al–Baghdadi: The president, however, did not specify which report had caused the alleged damage.
- No prizes for guessing who was inspired by Hitler, Smriti Irani tells Rahul Gandhi: The minister made the comment after the Congress vice president likened Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler.
- Army men allegedly assault police officers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal: The policemen had stopped the soldiers at a barricade in Gund when they were returning at night after performing the Amarnath Yatra.
- Lok Sabha passes Bill to allow unqualified teachers under RTE Act to get degrees by 2019: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said unqualified teachers had been recruited when the Act was passed in 2010, as qualified ones were not available.