The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday registered two FIRs based on complaints of the rape and murder of a minor and a custodial death, The Indian Express reported on Sunday. The region has been tense since the teenager was found dead in Kothkai on July 4.

Meanwhile, officials have kept the widow of gangrape accused Suraj Singh under protection in a women’s shelter, Hindustan Times reported. The state administration drew criticism after it announced that it would rename the girl’s school after her, thereby revealing her identity which is against the law.

The CBI has set up a Special Investigation Team headed by an additional superintendent-rank officer from Delhi and two deputy superintendent-rank officers. “The CBI has registered two cases on the orders of High Court of Himachal Pradesh,” a spokesperson for the investigating agency said.

On July 20, shops, schools and business establishments remained shut as part of the protest against the alleged gangrape and subsequent custodial death. Protests took a violent turn, with agitators threw stones, burnt vehicles and attempted to set the Kotkhai police station ablaze before attacking police personnel on July 19.