A 32-year-old man was arrested in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash area for allegedly masturbating in front of a German woman, PTI reported on Saturday. The woman is pursuing PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national Capital.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Thursday when the German scholar had taken her dog out for a stroll. The woman saw a man looking at her inappropriately, but she ignored him and continued walking.

“The man then suddenly pulled down his trousers and started masturbating while looking at her,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) Romil Baniya, The Hindu reported.

When the woman started screaming at him, he fled in his car that was parked nearby. The woman took photos of the car and its registration number as the man drove away.

After the woman informed the police about the incident, the owner of the car was traced down in Haryana’s Palwal district, Hindustan Times reported. With the help of the owner, the driver of the car, Tarun Kumar, was arrested.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code were registered against the accused. A court on Saturday sent him to judicial custody.

Recent incidents

On June 17, a 56-year-old man was arrested from the Delhi airport for allegedly masturbating in front of a woman co-passenger on board an Indigo flight. On July 13, the Mumbai Police arrested a man for masturbating while looking at a woman at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.