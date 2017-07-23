Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a farewell dinner for outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday. The event was attended by senior ministers, Opposition leaders, President-elect Ram Nath Kovind and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The dinner was hosted at Hyderabad House, where Mukherjee signed the visitors’ book for the last time as President. Mukherjee is believed to have thanked the prime minister for maintaining good relations with the Rashtrapati Bhavan, DNA reported.

“In keeping with tradition, PM Narendra Modi presents a memento to President on the occasion of farewell hosted by him for the President,” the Prime Minister’s Office said on Twitter.

President Pranab Mukherjee signs the visitors book at Hyderabad House on the occasion of the farewell hosted for him by PM @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/yLBcUSOt4E — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 22, 2017

In keeping with tradition, PM @narendramodi presents a memento to President Pranab Mukherjee at the farewell hosted by him for the President pic.twitter.com/a5uOcrVvnc — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 22, 2017

President Pranab Mukherjee and PM @narendramodi at the farewell hosted by PM @narendramodi for President Mukherjee. @RashtrapatiBhvn pic.twitter.com/ccrizXzY2f — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 22, 2017

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will host a farewell tea ceremony for Mukherjee at the Central Hall of Parliament on Sunday evening. The farewell will be attended by MPs from both Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. He will be presented a coffee table book with photos alongside signatures from MPs.

Kovind is scheduled to take over as the president on Tuesday – Mukherjee’s last day in office