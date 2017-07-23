A Mumbai woman’s death after a coconut tree fell on her in Chembur has sparked allegations against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Neighbours of the deceased, Kanchan Nath, claim that the local civic body had turned a deaf ear towards their complaints about falling branches in the area, News 18 reported on Sunday.

The BMC, however, said officials who had conducted an inspection of trees in the area had decided against any need for pruning or cutting of trees. Local councillor Asha Marathe has demanded an inquiry into the matter, NDTV reported.

On February 17, a citizen identified as Avinash Pol, had filed an application to have the tree cut down and even deposited a fee for the action, NDTV reported. But the BMC had said the tree was still healthy.