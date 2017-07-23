Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang on Saturday expanded his ministry and inducted 10 Cabinet ministers, a day after he proved his majority in the state Assembly, PTI reported. Governor PB Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 10 ministers at an event held at the Raj Bhavan.

The Naga People’s Front had expelled 19 MLAs, including CM Zeliang, and suspended 10 others for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities, NorthEast Today repor. However, Zeliang, who was expelled for six years by the party leadership, had said that his removal from the party does not affect his membership inside the House.

Most of the newly-inducted ministers had among those expelled by the party. Eight NPF MLAs – G Kaito Aye, Dr Neikiesalie Nicky Kire, Imkong L Imchen, Neiba Kronu, Kipili Sangtam, Kejong Chang, Y Patton, and Tokheho Yepthomi – were inducted in the Cabinet on Saturday. While, two Bharatiya Janata Party members, Imtilemba Sangtam and Mmhonlumo Kikon, were also sworn in.

The portfolios are yet to handed over to the inducted ministers. Zeliang said one more minister will be sworn in on Monday, PTI reported.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Lok Sabha MP and former Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio and BJP state President Visasolie Lhoungu.

Zeliang had replaced Shurhozelie Liezietsu in the post after the former chief minister did not turn up for a floor test at the Nagaland Assembly on Wednesday. On Friday, Zeliang won the floor test with 47 votes; 11 had voted against him. The Nagaland Assembly has 60 seats.