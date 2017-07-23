Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said candidates answering the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test or Neet will have common questions from 2018. His statements follows the controversy surrounding allegations that difficulty levels differed in the various language versions of the test.

“The vernacular question papers for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test will just be translation of the question paper in English,” the minister told reporters in Kolkata.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had on May 24 stopped the board from declaring the results after a group of candidates in Tamil Nadu who had appeared for the English paper filed a petition alleging that the board had framed vastly different questions for the Tamil version of the paper, which was much easier. Similar pleas were filed in the Gujarat High Court and Calcutta High Court too.

The test is conducted in 10 languages – Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.