One militant was killed on Sunday along the Line of Control in Machil sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district as an infiltration bid was foiled by the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson told PTI.

Security forces noticed suspicious movement along the LoC on Sunday, triggering an exchange of fire. The spokesperson said the operation was still in progress.

Jammu & Kashmir: One terrorist killed as infiltration bid foiled in Machil Sector. Operations in progress. pic.twitter.com/7tkc2zau73 — ANI (@ANI_news) July 23, 2017

On July 18, a soldier had succumbed to injuries he sustained during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam village in Anantnag district, the Army said. A day before that, a soldier and a six-year-old girl died in crossfire in the districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

Three overground workers arrested in Srinagar

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday claimed to have arrested four overground workers of militants in Tengpora area of Srinagar, ANI reported. An AK-47 was recovered from the militants’ possession.

Security forces consider overground workers as the facilitators of militants. They arrange their arrange their hideouts, ferry weapons for them and alert them of the movement of the security forces during search operations.