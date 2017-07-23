A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi hosts farewell dinner for President Pranab Mukherjee at Hyderabad House: The president thanked the prime minister for maintaining good relations with the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Buldhana official says faulty EVM gave votes to BJP in ZP election before repoll: In a reply to an RTI query, the collector said the glitch was reported at polling station no. 56 in Sultanpur. Gorkha Janamukti Morcha is hiring Maoists to train for armed movement, says West Bengal police: The Naxalites have been hired as mercenaries to train the party’s cadres, according to intelligence inputs. Neet questions will be the same in all languages, says Union HRD Minister: His statements follows the controversy surrounding allegations that difficulty levels differed in the various language versions of the test. One militant killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Kupwara: Security forces noticed suspicious movement along the Line of Control. Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be built in a legal manner, says BJP President Amit Shah: He said the party favoured simultaneous elections in the state Assemblies and the Lok Sabha. IRCTC says it has a new policy to upgrade food quality after CAG releases critical report: The Ministry of Railways said Catering Policy 2017 came into effect in February this year. Donald Trump blames The New York Times for thwarting mission to kill Abu Bakr al–Baghdadi: The president, however, did not specify which report had caused the alleged damage. CBI registers two FIRs in Shimla gangrape and custodial death cases, sets up SIT: The state administration drew criticism after it announced that it would rename the girl’s school after the victim. Mumbai woman’s death after coconut tree falls on her triggers allegations against civic body: The BMC, however, said officials who had conducted an inspection of trees in the area had decided against any need for pruning or cutting of trees.