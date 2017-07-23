The big news: PM hosts farewell dinner for President Pranab Mukherjee, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A Maharashtra official said a faulty EVM gave votes to BJP in an initial ZP poll, and West Bengal Police claimed there are Maoist links to GJM.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi hosts farewell dinner for President Pranab Mukherjee at Hyderabad House: The president thanked the prime minister for maintaining good relations with the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
- Buldhana official says faulty EVM gave votes to BJP in ZP election before repoll: In a reply to an RTI query, the collector said the glitch was reported at polling station no. 56 in Sultanpur.
- Gorkha Janamukti Morcha is hiring Maoists to train for armed movement, says West Bengal police: The Naxalites have been hired as mercenaries to train the party’s cadres, according to intelligence inputs.
- Neet questions will be the same in all languages, says Union HRD Minister: His statements follows the controversy surrounding allegations that difficulty levels differed in the various language versions of the test.
- One militant killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Kupwara: Security forces noticed suspicious movement along the Line of Control.
- Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be built in a legal manner, says BJP President Amit Shah: He said the party favoured simultaneous elections in the state Assemblies and the Lok Sabha.
- IRCTC says it has a new policy to upgrade food quality after CAG releases critical report: The Ministry of Railways said Catering Policy 2017 came into effect in February this year.
- Donald Trump blames The New York Times for thwarting mission to kill Abu Bakr al–Baghdadi: The president, however, did not specify which report had caused the alleged damage.
- CBI registers two FIRs in Shimla gangrape and custodial death cases, sets up SIT: The state administration drew criticism after it announced that it would rename the girl’s school after the victim.
- Mumbai woman’s death after coconut tree falls on her triggers allegations against civic body: The BMC, however, said officials who had conducted an inspection of trees in the area had decided against any need for pruning or cutting of trees.