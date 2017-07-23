The National Democratic Alliance’s vice-presidential nominee Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday warned Pakistan that “aiding and abetting terror” will not help the country and said Islamabad should “recall what happened in 1971”, The Indian Express reported. His comments came days after the United States government listed Pakistan among nations that provide “safe haven” to terrorist groups.

“[Pakistan] should focus on their own country and maintain peace there,” Naidu said. “Terrorism is the enemy of humanity, it has no religion. Pakistan is mixing terrorism with religion. It has unfortunately become Pakistan’s state policy.”

Naidu also said Kashmir is an integral part of India and not even an inch of it will be given up.

“We are a peace loving people, we never attacked any country and this is our specialty,” Naidu said. “We don’t want war, we don’t want confrontation, we don’t want violence we want to have peace, we also want to have good relation with the neighbours, but they should also reciprocate the same. They should remember that Kashmir is an integral part of India and not an inch of even PoK will be allowed to be taken by anybody.”