The Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday arrested four men in connection with the Jewar gang-rape and murder case, which took place in May, the Hindustan Times reported. The police said they had received intelligence reports that the six suspects were near the Sabota village underpass in Greater Noida.

The police said they cordoned off the area, after which the suspects fired at them. The police confiscated two country-made pistols and a gun from the site of the encounter. Two out of the six accused, however, managed to escape.

“The four arrested men were involved in the gang rape of four women and murder of their male relative on May 25 off the Yamuna Express,” Senior Superintendent of Police Love Kumar said. “One of them has received bullet injury in the leg and has been hospitalised. Three others have been taken for questioning.”

On May 25, a family of eight was travelling to Bulandshahr from Greater Noida when they were ambushed by the gang – comprising six members – around 1.30 am. The family said that the gang first looted their cash and valuables and then raped the women. A male relative trying to rescue the women was shot dead during the attack. Police had deployed two teams to track down the attackers.