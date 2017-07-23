Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he had “virtually lost faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central and state governments over several issues”, reported IANS. He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of centralising power in the country. The Shiv Sena and the BJP together form the ruling alliance in Maharashtra.

“The achhe din are only in advertisements,” Thackeray said in an interview published in its the Marathi mouthpiece, Saamana. “Do we have true democracy in the country if all affairs are going to be run as per the wishes of the Prime Minister? He is centralising power at the Centre, instead of decentralising it. He is taking away the independence of the states.”

Thackeray also called the Goods and Services Tax, which was implemented on July 1, “a complete mess”. “We won’t keep quiet,” he said. “We were the first to point out how GST will hit the people. Now, they must decide whether to bear it beat it. See, in Gujarat small traders took to the streets opposing GST and they were mercilessly beaten up.”

He also said the Shiv Sena “will not shy away from exposing the state government if it fails to execute the loan waiver scheme properly,” according to PTI.