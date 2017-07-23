Outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday looked back upon his “mentor” and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during his farewell speech in Parliament, reported India Today. MPs from both Houses bid adieu to Mukherjee during a gala ceremony in the complex’s central hall.

“My career was mentored by Mrs Indira Gandhi who was a towering personality,” Mukherjee said while sharing an incident involving Gandhi that happened in London after the Congress’ defeat post Emergency. “She had the courage to call a spade a spade.”

Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar welcomed Mukherjee at the Parliament for his farewell ceremony, reported PTI.

During his 20-minute speech, Mukherjee called pluralism and diversity “the greatest strength” of the country. He also said that passage of the Goods and Services Tax on July 1 showed the “maturity of our democracy.”

“I have devoted 37 years of my life as Parliamentarian,” he said, according to The Times of India. “I was just 34 years old when I got an opportunity to serve the nation with seasoned campaigners. As the President, I have tried to protect, preserve, defend the Constitution, not just in letter but in spirit as well.”

Mukherjee also offered advice both to the government and the Opposition. “Parliament stands for debate, discussion,” Mukherjee said, adding, “dissent and disruption hurt the Ppposition more.”