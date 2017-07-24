A look at the headlines right now:

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh offers Harmanpreet Kaur a DSP’s post after her World Cup performance: He also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh to the cricketer’s family. My career was mentored by Indira Gandhi, says President Pranab Mukherjee in his farewell speech: During his 20-minute address, he said pluralism and diversity were the country’s greatest strengths. Over 7,000 people relocated in two days from flood-hit Gujarat, 250 still stranded: The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat and Valsad. Mob sets truck on fire in Odisha’s Ganjam district after suspecting that it carried beef: The protestors had blocked NH-16 for more than 90 minutes after a packet that allegedly contained cow meat fell out of the vehicle. Achchhe Din are seen only in official advertisements, says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray: He said the government’s Goods and Services Tax was a complete mess. Venkaiah Naidu warns Pakistan against aiding terrorists: Naidu said Kashmir is an integral part of India and not even an inch of it will be allowed to be taken by anybody. Uttar Pradesh Police arrest four suspects in Jewar gangrape and murder case: Two of the accused, however, managed to escape the area during the encounter. Congress suspends rape-accused MLA M Vincent from party secretary post: Kerala party President MM Hassan, however, said the complainant’s sister was suspicious about the complaint. Neet questions will be the same in all languages, says Union HRD Minister: His statements follows the controversy surrounding allegations that difficulty levels differed in the various language versions of the test. Gorkha Janamukti Morcha is hiring Maoists to train for armed movement, says West Bengal police: The Naxalites have been hired as mercenaries to train the party’s cadres, according to intelligence inputs.