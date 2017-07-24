The big news: India go down fighting to England in World Cup final, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: President-elect Ram Nath Kovind will be sworn in today, and the Met Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in flood-hit Gujarat.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Punjab CM Amarinder Singh offers Harmanpreet Kaur a DSP’s post after her World Cup performance: He also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh to the cricketer’s family.
- My career was mentored by Indira Gandhi, says President Pranab Mukherjee in his farewell speech: During his 20-minute address, he said pluralism and diversity were the country’s greatest strengths.
- Over 7,000 people relocated in two days from flood-hit Gujarat, 250 still stranded: The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat and Valsad.
- Mob sets truck on fire in Odisha’s Ganjam district after suspecting that it carried beef: The protestors had blocked NH-16 for more than 90 minutes after a packet that allegedly contained cow meat fell out of the vehicle.
- Achchhe Din are seen only in official advertisements, says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray: He said the government’s Goods and Services Tax was a complete mess.
- Venkaiah Naidu warns Pakistan against aiding terrorists: Naidu said Kashmir is an integral part of India and not even an inch of it will be allowed to be taken by anybody.
- Uttar Pradesh Police arrest four suspects in Jewar gangrape and murder case: Two of the accused, however, managed to escape the area during the encounter.
- Congress suspends rape-accused MLA M Vincent from party secretary post: Kerala party President MM Hassan, however, said the complainant’s sister was suspicious about the complaint.
- Neet questions will be the same in all languages, says Union HRD Minister: His statements follows the controversy surrounding allegations that difficulty levels differed in the various language versions of the test.
- Gorkha Janamukti Morcha is hiring Maoists to train for armed movement, says West Bengal police: The Naxalites have been hired as mercenaries to train the party’s cadres, according to intelligence inputs.