Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday offered Harmanpreet Kaur a deputy superintendent’s position with the Punjab Police after her stellar performance in the Women’s World Cup semi-final. The offer came almost immediately after the Indian team lost the final against England on Sunday night.

“Proud of Harmanpreet,” Singh said on Twitter. “They gave an excellent fight to England in the World Cup final. Would be happy to appoint her DSP if she desires.”

In 2011, the Punjab government had snubbed Kaur’s application to the state police department even though she had been part of the national team for two years, India Today reported.

Earlier on Sunday, Singh had announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh to Kaur’s family. He congratulated the team and Kaur for doing a great job at the World Cup. The chief minister also spoke to Kaur’s father Hamandar Singh on the phone.

India lost to England by nine runs in the final of the ICC Women’s World Cup. However, the team was lauded with praises for putting up a tough fight. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was proud of the team as they had given it their best. “They have shown remarkable tenacity and skill through the World Cup,” he said on Twitter.