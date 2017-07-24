Several people were killed and many injured after a suicide attacker detonated a car bomb in Afghan Capital Kabul. Though there are varying reports on the exact toll, Interior Ministry Spokesperson Najib Danish said at least 12 people had died and more than 10 were injured, AP reported.

All casualties in the incident were civilians, Danish said, adding that they feared the toll could rise. According to the local TOLO News, 20 people were killed in the blast.

The explosion took place near parliamentarian and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Afghanistan Mohammad Mohaqiq’s house, Reuters reported. The locality has a high Shi’ite Hazara population.

At least 1,662 civilians have been killed in suicide bombings in Afghanistan in the first half of 2017, according to Reuters.

#BREAKING Car bomb explodes in western Kabul: police — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 24, 2017