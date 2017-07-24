As many as 155 researchers, writers and other academics on Sunday issued an open letter to the Sameeksha Trust, the charitable organisation that publishes the Economic and Political Weekly. The trust has been in news since Paranjoy Guha Thakurta resigned as the publication’s editor on July 18.

Noam Chomsky, Ramachandra Guha, Nivedita Menon, Arindam Sen and Nandini Sundar are among the signatories to the letter.

“We are distressed that the board of the Sameeksha Trust has insisted that the Editor retract an article published in the journal,” the letter read. “...The board of the Sameeksha Trust has dealt a strong blow to the journal’s credibility.”

Guha Thakurta stepped down from his position after the EPW’s management took down an article he had co-authored about an Adani Group firm. The company had sent a legal notice to the journal.

“Legal notices have unfortunately become the standard means used to intimidate and suppress investigative journalism,” read the open letter.

On Thursday, Sameeksha Trust issued a statement saying Guha Thakurta had started legal proceedings on their behalf without informing or obtaining approval from the management and falsely beginning the legal reply with a statement that “it was at the instruction of the Sameeksha Trust”.

Here is the full text of the open letter from the academicians: