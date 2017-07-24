The Kerala High Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of Malayalam actor Dileep, who was arrested for the alleged sexual assault and abduction of a co-star in February.

The prosecution, arguing against the bail plea, told the court that Dileep was the main conspirator and so, should not be let out, reported Manorama. “This is the first such case in the country where a quotation was assigned to sexually assault a woman,” the report quoted the prosecution as saying. They argued that since the police have not yet found the cellphone that was used to tape the harassment and there are more possible culprits who have not been tracked down, Dileep should not be given bail.

Dileep moved the Kerala High Court after a lower court in Angamaly rejected his bail petition on July 12. He was arrested on July 10 after police found a photograph of the key suspect at one of his shooting locations.