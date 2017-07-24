The Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday rescued two young elephants washed out to the sea from drowning near the Trincomalee coast, reported The Guardian. Navy divers, ropes and a fleet of boats were used to save the animals.

“Having safely guided the two elephants to the shore, they were subsequently released to the Foul Point jungle [in Trincomalee district],” the Navy said. “They were extremely lucky to have been spotted by a patrol craft, which called in several other boats to help with the rescue.”

This is the second time in past two weeks that the Sri Lankan Navy rescued elephants. On July 13, the navy had saved a lone elephant after it got caught in a current off the coast of Kokkilai town and dragged into the Indian Ocean.