Incessant heavy rainfall have been wreaking havoc across India, with several states dealing with floods and evacuations. The worst hit among them are Gujarat, Assam, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Odisha.

Two people died in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Sunday in rain-related incidents, and several villages and roads have been inundated. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in the state over the next couple of days.

Fishermen have been warned against heading into the sea. Bus services have been suspended in Birbhum district’s West Midnapore.

People walk through ankle-deep water in a street in Kolkata. (Credit: PTI)

A half-submerged Kankali Kali Temple in Birbhum district (Credit: PTI)

Jalore district in Rajasthan, one of the worst affected in the state, has received more than 150% rainfall against the average, Hindustan Times reported. The distrcits of Barmer, Sirohi and Pali are also facing a flood-like situation. parts of state capital Jaipur are also tackling a water-logging.

What's wrong with Rajasthan: another vehicle swept away in swollen river, 3 including woman and her daughter killed @htTweets pic.twitter.com/NZkuF3tA6v — Rakesh Goswami (@rakeshgoswamiHT) July 24, 2017

Flood-like situation in Rajasthan's Jalore; residents struggle as water entered into residential ares. pic.twitter.com/ANcBvEDMtD — ANI (@ANI_news) July 24, 2017

Rajasthan: Helicopter called in Pali's Dhola village to rescue people stranded on rooftops @htTweets pic.twitter.com/jC5kCtjR1U — Rakesh Goswami (@rakeshgoswamiHT) July 24, 2017

Vehicles make their way through a water-logged street in Jaipur (Credit: HT Photo)

More than 7,000 people were shifted to safer places in the past two days in parts of Gujarat following incessant rain and flooding, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Sunday. At least three people died and more than 250 people are believed to be stranded.

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Anand, Surat, Valsad, Dahod and Aravalli, among other places. Troops from the State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, Indian Air Force and Indian Army have been deployed to rescue people stranded in inundated villages.

A man is stranded on a rooftop in Gujarat's Limdi taluk. Credit: PTI)

People struggle through knee-deep water in a street in Surat. (Credit: PTI)

Schools will be closed in Ahmedabad on Monday because of heavy rain and flooding. (Credit: PTI)

Gujarat: Massive water logging in Banaskantha, following incessant rain fall. pic.twitter.com/uAOApB0SHb — ANI (@ANI_news) July 24, 2017

The Odisha government on Sunday issued an alert for a possible flood-like situation in six districts. The warning followed the Meteorological Department’s forecast for heavy rainfall in Balasore, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh, reported Odisha TV.

A railway bridge collapsed in Bhubaneswar, Odisha (Credit: IANS)

Though Assam was under water for most of the past two weeks, the flooding has eased in the state. However, nearly 60,000 people across nine districts are still facing the affects of the deluge, PTI reported.