Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University Jagdish Kumar on Sunday said he wanted an Army tank installed on campus to instill a “love for the Army” among students, The Times of India reported on Monday.

“I would like to request VK Singh to help us procure an Army tank so we can put it on display in the university,” Kumar said, while speaking at an event organised to mark the 18th Kargil Vijay Diwas. “The presence of an Army tank will constantly remind students of the great sacrifice and valor of the Indian Army and defence forces.”

The event was organised as part of the Human Resource Development Ministry’s Vijay Veerta Abhiyan to pay tribute to the Indian Army and the soldiers who died during the Kargil war. It was attended by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, General (Retired) VK Singh, Major General GD Bakshi and cricketer Gautam Gambhir, among others.

Participants took out a “Tiranga yatra”, during which they carried a 2,200-foot Indian flag from Ganga dhaba to the convention centre.