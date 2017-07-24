Ten legislators of the Naga People’s Front are likely to move the Gauhati High Court on Monday seeking to have 36 party legislators disqualified after Chief Minister TR Zeliang proved his majority in the state Assembly, PTI reported.

The 10 legislators who support former Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu will approach the Kohima bench of the Gauhati High Court on Monday. This comes after Nagaland Assembly Speaker Imtiwapang Aier failed to respond to their questions on the grounds for Zeliang being appointed the whip on two different occasions, MLA Kuzholuzo Azo Nienu said.

Former Speaker Chotisuh Sazo said Zeliang had appointed himself the leader as well as the chief whip of the party. He also pointed out that they were challenging Zeliang’s appointment to the post as Kiyanilie Peseyie’s appointment as whip, which was authorised by party president Liezietsu, was neither revoked nor withdrawn.

After the judgment, the 36 NPF legislators could be disqualified from the Assembly, Sazo said. “Unless condoned by the party within 15 days, they will be disqualified from the Assembly,” he said. After Zeliang was sworn in, the NPF had expelled him for “anti-party activities”.

Zeliang won the floor test with 47 votes. Eleven legislators had voted against him. The Nagaland Assembly has 60 seats.