A Central Bureau of Investigation court in Ghaziabad on Monday sentenced Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help Surinder Koli to death in connection with the murder of a 20-year old woman in Noida in 2006, reported ANI.

Judge Pawan Kumar Tiwari called the Nithari serial killings a “rarest of the rare” case while giving the death sentence to both convicts in the Pinki Sarkar murder.

The Nithari rapes and murders

In December 2006, body parts of dead children and young adults were traced to the house of Moninder Singh Pandher in Noida’s Nithari village. It was revealed that his domestic help, Surendra Koli, had been raping and killing the women, often minors, even eating their body parts, and, in one case, cooking them. Police had discovered 19 skeletons at Pandher’s house.

Pinki Sarkar’s is the eight case in the series of murders is . Sarkar had worked as a domestic helper in Noida’s Sector 30 and had gone missing after leaving her workplace on October 5, 2006, Hindustan Times reported. Investigators say the murders took place between 2005 and 2006. Koli has maintained that he is innocent.