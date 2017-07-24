The big news: Death sentence for the two accused in Nithari serial killings, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: China warned India to not ‘harbour any illusions’ about the country’s ability to defend its territory, and 35 died in a suicide attack in Kabul
A look at the headlines right now:
- Moninder Singh Pandher, Surinder Koli sentenced to death in Pinki Sarkar case: Judge Pawan Kumar Tiwari called it a ‘rarest of the rare’ case.
- It is easier to move a mountain than the People’s Liberation Army, says China on the Sikkim standoff: Defence Ministry Spokesperson Wu Qian warned New Delhi to not harbour ‘unrealistic illusions’ about the Chinese military’s capabilities.
- 35 killed in suicide bombing in Kabul, Taliban claims responsibility for the strike: Interior Ministry Spokesperson Najib Danish said the explosion had hit a bus carrying employees of the Ministry of Mines.
- Kerala High Court rejects actor Dileep’s bail plea in co-star’s sexual assault, abduction case: The prosecution argued that he should not be given bail as he was the main conspirator.
- Sensex and Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs in morning trade: Shares of Wipro hit a new 52-week high of Rs 292.4.
- In an open letter, 155 noted scholars express dismay over actions of trust that runs EPW: Ramachandra Guha, Nandini Sundar, Sunil Khilnani are among the signatories to the letter discussing last week’s resignation of editor Paranjoy Guha Thakurta.
- RBI to hire 12 verification machines to weed out the fake ones from deposited demonetised notes: They will be leased for six months to process all the bills received at the central bank’s regional offices.
- JNU’s vice chancellor wants an Army tank installed on campus: Jagdish Kumar believes it will instill a ‘love for the Army’ among students and remind them of soldiers’ sacrifices.
- 31 arrested for stealing 50 million litres of crude oil from Cairn India’s Barmer plant: The racket at India’s largest onshore block is believed to have gone on undetected for nearly six years.
- Sri Lankan Navy rescues two more elephants from drowning: A patrol craft spotted the animals near the Trincomalee coast and called for help.