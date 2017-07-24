A look at the headlines right now:

Moninder Singh Pandher, Surinder Koli sentenced to death in Pinki Sarkar case: Judge Pawan Kumar Tiwari called it a ‘rarest of the rare’ case. It is easier to move a mountain than the People’s Liberation Army, says China on the Sikkim standoff: Defence Ministry Spokesperson Wu Qian warned New Delhi to not harbour ‘unrealistic illusions’ about the Chinese military’s capabilities. 35 killed in suicide bombing in Kabul, Taliban claims responsibility for the strike: Interior Ministry Spokesperson Najib Danish said the explosion had hit a bus carrying employees of the Ministry of Mines. Kerala High Court rejects actor Dileep’s bail plea in co-star’s sexual assault, abduction case: The prosecution argued that he should not be given bail as he was the main conspirator. Sensex and Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs in morning trade: Shares of Wipro hit a new 52-week high of Rs 292.4. In an open letter, 155 noted scholars express dismay over actions of trust that runs EPW: Ramachandra Guha, Nandini Sundar, Sunil Khilnani are among the signatories to the letter discussing last week’s resignation of editor Paranjoy Guha Thakurta. RBI to hire 12 verification machines to weed out the fake ones from deposited demonetised notes: They will be leased for six months to process all the bills received at the central bank’s regional offices. JNU’s vice chancellor wants an Army tank installed on campus: Jagdish Kumar believes it will instill a ‘love for the Army’ among students and remind them of soldiers’ sacrifices. 31 arrested for stealing 50 million litres of crude oil from Cairn India’s Barmer plant: The racket at India’s largest onshore block is believed to have gone on undetected for nearly six years. Sri Lankan Navy rescues two more elephants from drowning: A patrol craft spotted the animals near the Trincomalee coast and called for help.