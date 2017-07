Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday took down a picture of him waving the Indian flag at the Women’s Cricket World Cup that he had tweeted on Sunday, after his followers were outraged that he had held it upside down.

Extending my sincerest apology for violating the code of conduct for the tricolor.Didn't mean to offend anyone,the picture has been removed — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 24, 2017

A few hours before the match started, Kumar had also posted a video on Twitter describing how excited he was about India’s chances in the game. The actor was in London to promote his upcoming film Toilet Ek Prem Katha. The match was held in the Lord’s cricket ground.