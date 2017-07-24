Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Monday suspended six Congress Members of Parliament for five days for disrupting the proceedings of the House, reported PTI. The members shouted slogans in Parliament threw paper at the Speaker’s chair to protest against the recent cases of mob lynching and cow vigilantism in the country.

Mahajan suspended G Gogoi, K Suresh, Adhiranjan Chowdhary, Ranjeet Ranjan, Sushmita Dev and MK Raghavan and said they “undermined the chair’s dignity”. The incident took place during Zero Hour, after which the Lok Sabha was adjourned for close to two hours.

Mahajan announced her decision to suspend the MPs at 2 pm when the House reassembled. Mahajan said in her order that the MPs had torn official papers and thrown it towards the Chair. The act prompted those in the treasury benches to shout, “Shame, shame”.