The National Investigation Agency on Monday arrested seven Kashmiri separatists, including Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s son-in-law Altaf Shah, for allegedly funding terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir, reported Hindustan Times. The others who have been arrested are Ayaz Akbar, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Naeem Khan, Peer Saifullah, Shahid-ul-Islam and Bitta Karatay. The six of them were arrested from Srinagar.

In June, the agency had carried out raids across several locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Haryana in connection with militancy funding allegedly received from Pakistan. The officials had said seized incriminating documents and foreign currency.

On May 21, Geelani had suspended Naeem Khan-led National Front from the separatists’ group days over allegations of foreign funding.

Kashmir has seen nearly a year of violence after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani by Indian security forces on July 8, 2016.